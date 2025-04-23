Rwanda’s High Commission inaugurated in Federal Capital

Olivier terms opening of mission in Pakistan beginning of new era in bilateral ties

Minister of Rwanda Mr Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on Tuesday inaugurated High Commission of Rwanda in Islamabad marking a new chapter in existing bilateral relations.

The Chief Guest on the occasion Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Junaid Anwar Chaudhry cut the ribbon along with Rwandan FM

Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, High Commissioner of Rwanda, Harerimana Fatou, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ms Amna Baloch, Additional Foreign Secretary, Hamid Asghar Khan, Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune, diplomats and ambassadors.

In her address on the occasion, HC Harerimana Fatou welcomed the dignitaries and expressed her gratitude for the warm support from the Government of Pakistan.

The inauguration of the High Commission demonstrates Rwanda’s commitment to deepening its engagement with Pakistan, she said.

The event concluded with a tour of the new premises and discussions on future joint initiatives.

Later in the evening, the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an address by FM Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe. The dialogue was titled “Rising Africa: Diplomatic and Economic Success Story of Rwanda.” The event was held under the rubric of ISSI’s ‘Distinguished Lecture Series’ and was part of ISSI’s efforts to reinforce Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI); Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Ms. Amina Khan, Director, Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA), ISSI, spoke on the occasion. In his address, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe shed light on his visit to Pakistan, terming it very important for enhancing bilateral engagement, which will help open opportunities for both countries. Mentioning the opening of high commissions in both countries, he said that this will open new opportunities for both sides.