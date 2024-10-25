AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

PTI MPAs among several prisoners escape in Islamabad Sangjani toll plaza attack

Pti Mpas Among Several Prisoners Escape In Islamabad Sangjani Toll Plaza Attack
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Several prisoners including three Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party escaped in gun attack on police vans in the federal capital Islamabad on Friday.

The attack occurred while 187 suspects were being transferred to Attock Jail as police arrested hundreds over protests at D-Chowk. Police started investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt for the escaped prisoners. Authorities are on high alert as the situation unfolds, and further updates are expected.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Kisan Tractor Scheme Draw Results Latest Update here

  • Pakistan

10 Frontier Constabulary troops martyred in D.I Khan terror attack

  • Featured, Pakistan

Minahail Malik Leaked Video: Mufti Qavi makes shocking revelations about TikTokers’ scandal

  • Pakistan

Bushra Bibi calls PTI’s emergency meeting in Peshawar

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer