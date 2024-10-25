Pti Mpas Among Several Prisoners Escape In Islamabad Sangjani Toll Plaza Attack

Several prisoners including three Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party escaped in gun attack on police vans in the federal capital Islamabad on Friday.

The attack occurred while 187 suspects were being transferred to Attock Jail as police arrested hundreds over protests at D-Chowk. Police started investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt for the escaped prisoners. Authorities are on high alert as the situation unfolds, and further updates are expected.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…