Direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent set to start soon; details inside

KARACHI — Good news for travelers going to Uzbekistan as there is a new direct flight option starting from Lahore to Tashkent.

The development was confirmed by Uzbekistan’s envoy to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev who announced the launch of direct flights between two cities. The announcement was made during a meeting with Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

This new route will boost connectivity between Pakistan, and Uzbekistan as government eyeing to push trade, tourism, and cultural ties. In light of response from this route, the flight operation will be expanded to additional major cities.

Pakistani officials commended the efforts with improved connectivity that will open new opportunities for collaboration.

These two sides are strengthening their ties through increased trade, security cooperation, and cultural exchange. Their historical connections date back to Silk Road, while both sides aim to boost bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, political visits and cultural exchanges between two sides further deepen their relationship, reflecting a shared commitment to cooperation and mutual benefit.