LHC denies bail to prime suspect of attack on Imran Khan

The Lahore High Court has rejected the bail plea of Naved, the prime suspect in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The court, presided over by a two-member bench led by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, dismissed the plea following arguments from both sides.

The prosecution argued that Naved was apprehended at the scene and had been clearly identified through video footage.

Additionally, witnesses had come forward, and there was sufficient evidence to implicate him in the case.

“The suspect was named in the case and arrested on the spot. There is strong evidence against him, including witness testimony and footage,” said the prosecutor, urging the court to reject the bail request.

 

News desk

