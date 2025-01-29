PTI eyes holding ‘power show’ at Minar-e-Pakistan on Feb 8

LAHORE – Beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned to flex muscles at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8 amid stalemate in talks with coalition government.

Imran Khan’s party sought request from administration in provincial capital, seeking approval to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan next Saturday. PTI’s rally is seen as strategic move to woo its support base and voice opposition against what the party claims was widespread electoral rigging in polls.

Party’s newly appointed Chief Organiser for Punjab Aliya Hamza sought permission from DC Lahore. In the request, Aliya outlined PTI’s intention to organize the event at Minar-e-Pakistan Park and sought permission to proceed with the rally.

This development comes after recent shakeup in party by jailed party leader Imran Khan. PTI founder tasked Aliya Hamza with restructuring party’s organisational setup in Punjab, specifically in Lahore while preparing for the planned rally on February 8.

He also advised party leaders to approach other opposition parties across the country, particularly in Sindh, Balochistan.

The jailed PTI leader issued stern message to PTI leaders, stating that only those who are actively engaging with party workers and visible on the ground will be considered for party tickets in the upcoming elections.