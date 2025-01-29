AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

PTI eyes holding ‘power show’ at Minar-e-Pakistan on Feb 8

Pti Eyes Holding Power Show At Minar E Pakistan On Feb 8
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned to flex muscles at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8 amid stalemate in talks with coalition government.

Imran Khan’s party sought request from administration in provincial capital, seeking approval to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan next Saturday. PTI’s rally is seen as strategic move to woo its support base and voice opposition against what the party claims was widespread electoral rigging in polls.

Party’s newly appointed Chief Organiser for Punjab Aliya Hamza sought permission from DC Lahore. In the request, Aliya outlined PTI’s intention to organize the event at Minar-e-Pakistan Park and sought permission to proceed with the rally.

This development comes after recent shakeup in party by jailed party leader Imran Khan. PTI founder tasked Aliya Hamza with restructuring party’s organisational setup in Punjab, specifically in Lahore while preparing for the planned rally on February 8.

He also advised party leaders to approach other opposition parties across the country, particularly in Sindh, Balochistan.

The jailed PTI leader issued stern message to PTI leaders, stating that only those who are actively engaging with party workers and visible on the ground will be considered for party tickets in the upcoming elections.

PTI meets Fazl, invites to join opposition alliance

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains predicted

  • Pakistan

KP IGP Akhtar Hayat removed from his post

  • Pakistan

Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir removed as DG FIA

  • Pakistan

Imran Khan’s plea seeking transfer of Toshakhana-II case to another bench rejected

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer