Shoaib Akhtar among 16 Pakistanis whose YouTube channel banned in India

LAHORE – Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is among 16 Pakistanis whose YouTube channel have been banned in India after Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir.

India maintain its tradition of suppressing the freedom of expression by banning YouTube channels of Pakistanis.

The Indian media while quoting the government sources said that a total of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian authorities alleged that these channels were promoting misinformation and false narratives following the Pahalgam incident.

Collectively, the channels had nearly 63 million subscribers.

Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel, followed by more than 3.5 million users worldwide, features his bold and candid opinions on cricket and social issues.

Silencing Shoaib Akhtar, who speaks openly and truthfully, is a clear indication that there is no longer any space for dissent in India.

Once again, India — which claims to be a champion of democracy and freedom of speech — has exposed its true face to the world.

While India continues to suppress the rights of minorities, it now also seems unable to tolerate the voices of international personalities.