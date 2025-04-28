Overseas Pakistani can now download digital NICOP: Step-by-step process

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched another facility for overseas Pakistanis allowing them to download their dematrialised NICOP, a digital identity document, on their mobile phones.

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to Pakistani citizens residing abroad who hold dual nationality with a country that has a dual nationality agreement with Pakistan.

With a Smart NICOP, holders can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistani Nationals

The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

Recently, NADRA has launched dematrialise NICOP, which is also called a digital NICOP. The overseas citizens who hold a physical card can download it on their mobile phone in an easy way.

Download NADRA Digital NICOP

Citizens are required to first download the PakID app on their mobile phones

Log in to PakID app

Select Digital Card option

Enter contact detail

Scan QR Code printed on the backside of your NICOP

Head to PakID Inbox section where a soft copy of your NICOP will be available after a necessary process