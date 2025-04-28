Overseas Pakistani can now download digital NICOP: Step-by-step process

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched another facility for overseas Pakistanis allowing them to download their dematrialised NICOP, a digital identity document, on their mobile phones.
The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to Pakistani citizens residing abroad who hold dual nationality with a country that has a dual nationality agreement with Pakistan.
With a Smart NICOP, holders can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.
Benefits of NICOP for Pakistani Nationals
The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:
Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa
NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen
Can buy and sell properties
Can open a bank account in Pakistan
Can get Pakistani Passport
NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan
Recently, NADRA has launched dematrialise NICOP, which is also called a digital NICOP. The overseas citizens who hold a physical card can download it on their mobile phone in an easy way.
Download NADRA Digital NICOP
Citizens are required to first download the PakID app on their mobile phones
Log in to PakID app
Select Digital Card option
Enter contact detail
Scan QR Code printed on the backside of your NICOP
Head to PakID Inbox section where a soft copy of your NICOP will be available after a necessary process