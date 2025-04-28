Seema Haider faces deportation as India tightens rules after Pahalgam incident

Seema Haider, who had left her husband in Pakistan and traveled to India with her children for a love marriage, has also come under the aggressive measures taken by the Indian central government following the Pahalgam incident.

Seema has been ordered to leave India within three days.

The local media reported that after the Pahalgam incident, the Indian central government issued directives for all individuals holding Pakistani citizenship to leave the country before the end of April.

Despite the prevailing aggressive atmosphere in India, Seema Haider’s lawyer, A.P. Singh, remains hopeful that his client will be allowed to stay in India. He argued that Seema Haider is no longer a Pakistani citizen.

A.P. Singh stated that Seema is not a Pakistani citizen anymore as she has married Sachin Meena and is residing in Greater Noida. Recently, they were blessed with a daughter, whom they named Bharati Meena.

He further asserted that Seema’s citizenship is now linked to her Indian husband, and therefore, the central government’s orders should not apply to her.

The lawyer explained that the central government’s orders are only for those individuals who still hold Pakistani citizenship.

He emphasized that Seema is present in India and is an Indian citizen.

Under the Indian law, a woman’s citizenship follows that of her husband after marriage, and her case is different from others because she is already under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

A.P. Singh added that he has also submitted a petition to the President of India on her behalf. Seema is currently out on bail and fully complying with all the conditions set by Jewar Court including the requirement not to live with her in-laws in Rabupura, Greater Noida.

He further stated that the birth certificate of Seema’s daughter, issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, lists Seema Meena as the mother and Sachin Meena as the father, further reinforcing that she is now part of Indian society.

Seema Haider had allegedly traveled from Sindh province in Pakistan to India via Nepal. She was married in Pakistan and mother to four children.

Currently, Seema Haider is residing with her Indian husband Sachin in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

It should also be noted that following the incident in Pahalgam, Indian central authorities not only canceled the visas of Pakistani citizens but also announced new measures.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subsequently, India’s Ministry of External Affairs also announced that visas issued to Pakistani citizens were being canceled, with the decision taking effect from April 27. Medical visas would remain valid until April 29.

The Ministry of External Affairs further stated that all Pakistanis currently present in India were instructed to leave before their visas expire.