Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains predicted

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with light snowfall over the hills are predicted in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Haripur, Batgram, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Peshawar, Swabi, Karak, Waziristan, Nowshehra, Mardan, Bajaur, Khyber, Kohat and Kuram on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, cold and cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. Light rains and gusty winds with light snowfall over the hills are predicted in Dir, Kohistan, Abbotabad, Batgram, Shangla, Buner and Swat.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Thursday and 03-05°Con Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains, snowfall occurred in upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Dir 07, Chitral 05, Mirkhani 03, Kalam, Drosh 02

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 01

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 10°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Dir was recorded at -01°C, and in Abbotabad and Malam Jabba at -0°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.