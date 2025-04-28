Bise Rawalpindi Class 12 Update English Past Papers Amid Exams 2025

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is all set to conduct the exams of intermediate part 2 or class 12 from tomorrow, April 29.

The first compulsory paper of English subject is scheduled for April 30 with students pacing up their preparations to obtain higher marks in annual papers.

As the exam day draws closer, students are reviewing past papers, model papers and guess papers to make selective preparations in short time.

Past papers play a crucial role in preparing for intermediate exams in Punjab. They help students understand the exam pattern, important topics, and question formats.

By solving past papers, students can improve their time management skills and identify their strengths and weaknesses. These papers also boost confidence as they provide a real exam-like experience.

Many questions in final exams are often repeated or have similar patterns, making past papers a valuable resource.

Teachers also recommend practicing them to enhance problem-solving skills. Overall, past papers are essential for effective exam preparation and achieving good marks in Punjab board exams.

Rawalpindi Board Class 12 English Past Papers

The Rawalpindi board shared updated past papers on its official website so students can take help from them to get effective preparations for the annual exams.

As per the past papers, the English paper comprises two parts – Objective and Essay – with total marks of 100.

Following are the updated past papers of English compulsory: