Gold prices in Saudi Arabia decrease today – 28 April 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (April 28) registered decline as it stood at 4,656 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,996 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 12,430.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 12:00 pm April 28, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed no change as it stood at Rs74.90 on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also remained unchanged as it is being sold for Rs75.44, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.