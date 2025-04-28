Electricity tariffs expected to go down further in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A good news for the consumers as the electricity tariffs are expected to down further under the monthly and quarterly adjustments in the country, the official sources said on Monday.

Under the March monthly adjustment, the sources said that the electricity prices are likely to decrease by Rs0.3 per unit while under the quarterly adjustment, a reduction of more than Rs1 per unit is expected. Overall, relief of Rs51.49 billion would be provided through the quarterly adjustment.

An application has been filed for the third quarterly adjustment of the fiscal year 2024–25, requesting a reduction of Rs47.124 billion under capacity charges.

NEPRA will hold a hearing tomorrow on the requests related to the quarterly adjustment and Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA). The application states that 8.409 billion units of electricity were generated in March, with the cost of electricity production at Rs9.22 per unit for the month.

The application said that the reference cost of electricity for March was Rs9.25 per unit.