Over 40 Pakistani runners from across world participate in London Marathon 2025

LONDON – More than 40 Pakistani runners from across the world on Monday participated in the London Marathon.

Ten Pakistani runners completed the 42.195-kilometer distance in under four hours.

Islamabad’s Furqan Masood emerged as the fastest Pakistani runner, finishing the race in 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 7 seconds. Salman Ilyas completed his race in 3 hours, 18 minutes, and Fasih Saleh in 3 hours, 21 minutes. Pakistan’s Hamid Butt achieved his second Six Star Medal, becoming the first Pakistani runner to complete the Six Star Marathon twice.

Pakistani-Norwegian runner Amy Mir was the fastest among Pakistani women, completing the distance in 3 hours and 52 minutes.

However, Ethiopia’s Olympic silver medalist Tigst Assefa won the women’s title at the London Marathon with a record-breaking time while Sebastian Sawe claimed victory in the men’s event.

One of the world’s six major marathons, the London Marathon saw participation from over 56,000 runners. In the women’s event, Tigst Assefa, who had previously won a silver medal in the Olympic marathon, secured the title by completing the set distance in a new record time, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 50 seconds.

In the men’s event, Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe, participating in the London Marathon for the first time, won the title by completing the distance in 2 hours, 2 minutes and 27 seconds.

Sawe displayed remarkable speed over the last 10 kilometers, overtaking other athletes to clinch victory.