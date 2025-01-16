PTC, BCI sign MoU to get sustainable cotton production in country

Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at getting increased and sustainable production of the yield in the country.

“This strategic partnership aspires to enhance sustainability within the cotton supply chain, encompassing all stages from farm to fashion,” said a news release.

The cotton, it said, production in Pakistan has been on a constant decline for last many years now.

According to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report, as of December 31, 2024, the total cotton arrivals in Pakistan stood at 5,452,250 bales, compared to 8,171,082 bales in the previous year, reflecting an overall decline of 33.27% in cotton production in 2024.

The collaboration aims to promote sustainable and traceable cotton production across Pakistan by raising awareness and encouraging the adoption of the Better Cotton Standard System (BCSS).

This partnership will organize workshops and training programs for stakeholders—including farmers, traders, exporters, brands, trade officials, and public sector representatives—to ensure compliance with national and international trade regulations. —APP