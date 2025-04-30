New school timings announced for May 2025 amid rising temperatures

ABU DHABI – The Ministry of Education in the UAE has revised the timings of schools in order to ensure safety of students amid increasing temperatures.

Reports said the timings have been revised in a way that it would not affect the educational standards in the Arab country.

Authorities have asked the parents to support the new schedule of schools so students can continue their study without disruption.

Revised School Timings

The revised school timings have come into effect from April 28 and are expected to continue till summer holidays.

As per the schedule, the classes will start at 7:15 am and end at 1:35 pm from Monday to Thursday while these will conclude at 11am on Fridays.

Meanwhile, school administrations have issued guidelines for attendance, stating that the school gates will close at 7:30 am. In case of late arrivals, the parents or guardians of the students will hold direct communication with the administration.

Meanwhile, temperatures will range between 29°C and 44°C in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE, and between 31°C and 44°C in Dubai.

Earlier this week, the Emirates Astronomy Society predicated that intense heat in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula will begin on April 29 and continue until June 7.