Chinese business & investment companies’ delegation visits FPCCI

China’s business leaders keen to relocate to Pakistan’s friendly market

A 13-member business delegation from China, representing 8 top-ranking business, industrial, IT and power companies visited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Capital House here on Monday and discussed with their counterparts of Pakistan’s apex body of business community, mutual cooperation and investment opportunities in different sectors including industry, technology, health, energy, agriculture and infrastructure, etc.

Upon arrival, Chairman of the FPCCI Capital House, Karim Aziz Malik, Vice President of the FPCCI Tariq Khan Jadoon, Convener of the FPCCI’s CPEC Standing Committee Mr Saud Faisal Malik, Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the FPCCI, Lt Col (R) Khalid Taimur Akram, representatives and officials of the FPCCI received the distinguished business leaders from China.

The Chinese delegation comprised Mr Hadeer Ayiken and Mr.Fuzhong Yang (All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce), Mr.Yi Jiang and Mr.Chao Wang (China’s Chamber of Commerce for High Technology and Equipment Industry), Mr.Jianli Yang and Mr.Zhimin Peng (China Electricity Equipment Management Association), Mr.Xiang Wang and Mr Zhen Wang (China Jinhua, Yiwu, Wenzhou General Chamber of Commerce), Mr. Hiu David Chu (Precise Development, HK), Mr.Jing Sun (Beijing Xiaotunpai Technology Co., Ltd), Mr Yixuan Du (Beijing Hangxing Transmission Technology), and Mr.Yuanjian Liu and Ms.Xinyi Zhang (Zhongke Hongtai, Anhui, New Energy Technology Co., Ltd).

They are set to hold further high level meetings in the coming days to explore new avenues of mutual business and investment between China and Pakistan.

Welcoming the delegates on behalf of the President of the FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh and his team of the FPCCI, Vice President, Tariq Khan Jadoon expressed the hope the visiting business leaders would hold fruitful meetings with their Pakistani counterparts.

Pakistan, he said is a market of 240 million full of huge potential.

FPCCI is always there to facilitate you in the business ventures and to make your visit successful, he said.

China and Pakistan are two time-tested friends whose strategic partnership spans over decades.

Chairman of the Capital House, FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik also welcomed the Chinese delegation of renowned companies in Pakistan and invited them to secure their capital by investing in Pakistan’s huge market in energy, industry, agriculture or top technologies sectors.

He informed the visiting delegation about Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry and its vital role in empowerment of women in Pakistan.

Let’s build together an era of joint cooperation, he concluded by saying.

Mr Saud Faisal Malik Chairman of the FPCCI’s CPEC Standing Committee in his remarks termed the visit of the Chinese senior business leaders of utmost importance.

Pakistan-China cooperation has entered a new era with the launch of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enhancing regional connectivity and partnership in diverse sectors, said Saud Malik adding, Pakistan is an investment-friendly country with tremendous opportunism.

Member of the FPCCI, Foreign Relations Committee, Lt Col (R) Khalid Taimoor Akram also welcomed the Chinese delegation and assured them the FPCCI’s full cooperation.

In their reciprocal address, Chinese delegates also expressed the desire to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Director of the International Operation, China Electricity Equipment Management Association, Mr.Zhimin Peng thanked the FPCCI leadership for extending warm welcome.

Our company is an entity of more than 1,000 enterprisers and our operations are spread all over the country.

Nationwide, we are strategically planning wind and solar energy infrastructure and this is a sector we are keen to invest here in Pakistan, too, he said.

DG Medical & Pharmaceutical of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), Mr Hadeer Ayiken also spoke about the Chinese advancement in the medical technologies and its huge scope in Pakistan.

In the backdrop of changing global scenario, majority of the Chinese companies will be happily relocating to Pakistan which is investment-friendly and with huge potential, he said.

At the end the visiting delegates were presented the FPCCI’s shields.