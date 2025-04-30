Indian Rafale jets flee after PAF’s swift detection near LOC

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully thwarted an attempt made by Indian fighter jets for patrolling near Line of Control (LOC) amid increasing tension between the neigbhouring country over Pahalgam incident.

Reports said four Rafale jets tried to conducting a patrolling within Indian geographical limits over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the night of April 29/30.

However, PAF aircraft promptly detected the presence of these Indian jets. As the PAF took swift and vigilant action, the Indian Rafales panicked and retreated.

It reflects that the Pakistan armed forces remain fully alert and prepared to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

In a late Tuesday statement, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the “credible intelligence” reports showed India intended to carry out a military action against Pakistan in next 24 to 36 hours on the pretext of baseless allegations of involvement in Pahalgam incident.

Such attempts would have “catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond,” the information minister warned while talking to media late Tuesday.

He said Pakistan categorically rejected “Indian self-assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region” which is completely “reckless”.

The minister said Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this menace. “We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.”

Being a responsible state, he said Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

“Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,” the information minister emphasised.

He said “evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India’s real motives.” “Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” the minister added.

He reiterated that any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.

“The International community must remain alive to the reality that the onus of escalatory spiral and its ensuing consequences shall squarely lie with India,” Tarar emphasized.

He reiterated the nation’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan at all cost.