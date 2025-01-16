AGL38.35▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)AIRLINK203.15▼ -2.66 (-0.01%)BOP10.17▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.04▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DFML44.3▲ 2.72 (0.07%)DGKC101.45▼ -0.58 (-0.01%)FCCL34.49▼ -0.17 (0.00%)FFL17.28▲ 0.18 (0.01%)HUBC132.95▲ 1.77 (0.01%)HUMNL14▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.84▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.78▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF43.85▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)NBP62.3▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC220.8▼ -0.97 (0.00%)PAEL42.39▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.69▲ 0.27 (0.03%)PPL189.99▼ -0.87 (0.00%)PRL43.16▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)PTC25.5▲ 0.71 (0.03%)SEARL102.98▲ 0.32 (0.00%)TELE9.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.9▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP13.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TREET23.5▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG68.24▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)UNITY33.04▲ 0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Strict punishment announced for sharing matric, inter question papers on social media

Bise Faisalabad Intermediate Exams Schedule Dates Revealed Details Inside
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced strict punishment for sharing question papers on social media before or after the conduct of examination.

The Lahore board has issued a notification the penalties will be imposed in line with Sections 3.a(iv) and 3.a(xii) of the Punjab University and Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education Malpractices Act 1950, as amended in 1999.

The Act says: Whoever is guilty of; “Pre-mature disclosure of a question or question paper knowing that such question or question paper is to be put or set at any examination written or oral, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 years and with fine which may extent to Rs.50,000/-.”

It also barred candidates or other people from taking picture of the question paper during the examinations with the use of any device.

“Furthermore, during the examination, no person shall take a picture of the question paper with the use of any device/gadget/mobile, make any sort of recording and shall not impede the examination process in any manner since it is illegal and prohibited to do so. In such a situation, under the provisions 3.a(vi), 3.a(x) and 3.a(xii) of the said Act, the punishment can be three (3) years imprisonment and a fine of fifty thousand rupees,” the Act says.

No unauthorized person shall enter in any Examination Centre and Practical Laboratory, otherwise, an FIR shall be got registered against such illegal entrants, the notification stated.

“Mobile phones or any such other restricted devices are strictly banned in Examination Centres and Practical Labs as the presence of such devices shall entail permanent disqualification and action under the relevant provisions of PEEDA ACT 2006.”

Punjab Matric, Inter Board Exams Schedule

Meanwhile, the Punjab Education Department has announced the schedule for annual examinations 2025 of matric and intermediate classes.

As per the schedule, the matric exams will commence on March 4 while class 9th exams will start on March 21. However, intermediate exams are scheduled for the first week of May 2025.

Our Correspondent

