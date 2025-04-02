PSL 2025 Anthem ‘X Dekho’ released, featuring Ali Zafar, Talha Anjum and Abrar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD – Rockstar Ali Zafar returned for official anthem of Pakistan Super League season 10 alongside Talha Anjum and Abrar-ul-Haq.

The upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is around the corner and cricket fever is buzzing with release of its official anthem, X Dekho. The anthem was unveiled across various social media platforms, igniting excitement among cricket and music fans alike.

The song boasts an electrifying collaboration of some of Pakistan’s most celebrated artists. Ali Zafar, returning for his fifth PSL anthem, joins forces with Talha Anjum of Young Stunners, the powerful vocalist Natasha Baig, and the legendary Punjabi singer Abrar-ul-Haq. Blending multiple musical genres, the anthem fuses pop, rap, and Bhangra to create a high-energy track that reflects the spirit of PSL.

Cricket fans have eagerly taken to social media to share their reactions, with many praising the fusion of diverse musical styles and the star-studded lineup of artists. The anthem’s dynamic beats and engaging lyrics are expected to make it a fan favorite throughout the tournament.

PSL 10 is anticipated to be the biggest season yet, featuring a host of international cricket superstars. Players such as David Warner, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Short, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Michael Bracewell are among those expected to light up the competition.

With the tournament just days away, the release of X Dekho has set the perfect tone for what promises to be an action-packed season of PSL cricket. Fans are now eagerly counting down to the opening match, ready to witness thrilling cricketing action alongside the electrifying atmosphere created by the league’s signature anthem.