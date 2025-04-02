AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Imran Khan opens door to negotiations, picks Gandapur, Saif for talks with Establishment

ISLAMABAD – Jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan had a prolonged meeting with two of his confidants, Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Saif as PTI chief directed two leaders to negotiate with establishment.

The decision came after Wednesday huddle in Adiala Jail, where PTI chief shared growing concerns about governance and corruption with two leaders. During the meeting, which focused on party disputes and strategies for overcoming challenges, Khan was persuaded by Gandapur and Barrister Saif to open the door for negotiations.

Both leaders were entrusted with the responsibility to engage with the establishment on behalf of PTI, signaling a shift in the party’s strategy. Both sides also emphasised importance of confidentiality by agreeing not to disclose any progress from the negotiations to the public for the time being.

The meeting also delved into internal matters within PTI, including disagreements over governance and complaints related to corruption. Gandapur, who entered the prison through Gate No. 5, participated in the discussions, which were held in the conference room of Adiala Jail.

This pivotal meeting follows up on recent efforts to address internal challenges within the party, including a visit by PTI leader Azam Swati, who had delivered a special message to Khan a day earlier. Swati had attempted to persuade Khan to agree to talks with the establishment, adding that his potential release could be near, signaling a breakthrough in his legal situation.

As negotiations are set to begin, PTI’s leadership hopes that these efforts will not only address party issues but also help resolve the ongoing political situation surrounding Imran Khan.

Web Desk (Lahore)

