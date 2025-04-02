Us Reaffirms Strong Counterterrorism Partnership With Pakistan After Key Arrest

WASHINGTON – US State Department once again reiterated critical partnership between Washington and Islamabad in the fight against terrorism, for regional and global security.

The reaffirmation came in response to recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and was underscored by a significant counterterrorism development. A State Department spokesperson pointed to the recent arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, an ISIS-K commander, as an example of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in combating terrorism.

The arrest is said to be a direct result of joint efforts between U.S. and Pakistani authorities in the fight against extremist groups.

“The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States remains committed to being a steadfast partner in Pakistan’s efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens, as well as the American people,” the spokesperson stated.

US official further emphasized that both countries would continue to hold terrorists accountable for their violent acts, and work together to foster a more secure and stable region.

The ongoing collaboration between US and Pakistan is crucial in countering the growing threat posed by terrorist organizations operating in the region. With arrest of key figures like Sharifullah, both nations are sending a strong message about their commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of their people.