PSL 10: Franchises pick up star players of their choices

Psl 10 Franchises Pick Up Star Players Of Their Choices
LAHORE – The franchises picked up star players of their choices during the players’ draft ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Hazuri Bagh in provincial capital on Monday.

The six franchises, their management, team members and PCB officials graced the occasion.

The 10th edition of HBL PSL is scheduled to take place from April 8 to May 19 this year.

Several foreign players have registered to participate in PSL Season 10 including New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell; Australia’s David Warner, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Chris Lynn and Usman Khawaja.

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan; Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis; and England’s David Willey, Zak Crawley, Jason Roy and Alex Hales will also be available for the draft.

Forty international players have been included in the Platinum category, with six exclusively available for selection in this category. Other players, if not picked in Platinum, will also be available in Diamond and Gold categories.

In the Diamond category, 87 international players are available for the PSL draft while 165 foreign players have registered in the Gold category for PSL 10.

PSL 10: Local players’ categories renewed for 2025 edition

 

 

Web Desk Staff

