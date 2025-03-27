PSL 10 edition: Multan Sultans react to name of singer of Ali Zafar

LAHORE – Multan Sultans, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, has reacted to the name of renowned singer Ali Zafar for the anthem of the upcoming 10th edition.

The PSL administration finalized the name of singer Ali Zafar to perform the anthem for the 10th edition. This led to criticism from Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans, who took to Instagram to express his discontent.

Without naming the singer, Ali Tareen criticized him, saying, “There are many amazing artists in Pakistan, but more than half of the PSL anthems have been given to the same ‘middle-aged’ singer,”.

He further criticized the PSL administration, saying, “They talk about making the Pakistan Super League the biggest, but every time the same voice is given a chance.”

Ali Zafar’s PSL anthems:

“Ab Khel Ke Dikha” (2016)

“Ab Khel Jamega” (2017)

“Dil Se Jaan Laga De” (2018)

“Khul Ke Khel” (2024)

The famous singer was previously removed from the PSL anthems after harassment allegations were made against him by Meesha Shafi. However, as the allegations were found to be untrue, he was given another opportunity in 2024.