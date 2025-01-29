President Zardari withholds signing PECA over journalists’ concerns

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari withheld signing the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Amendment) bill after the Parliamentary Reporters Association conveyed him their concerns through Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl, the sources said on Wednesday.

The protest against the controversial PECA Amendment Bill gained the momentum.

The Parliamentary Reporters Association, through JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, contacted President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the bill, said the sources, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman conveyed the concerns of the parliamentary reporters to the President.

They said that the President, in response to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s request, temporarily paused the bill. President Asif Ali Zardari agreed to the request not to immediately sign the PECA Amendment Bill.

The sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman informed the parliamentary reporters about his communication with the President.

The discussions, according to the sources, are ongoing regarding a meeting between the Interior Minister and journalistic organizations before the signing of the PECA Act. A meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the parliamentary reporters is expected soon.

The PRA delegation had requested JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to speak with the President about the PECA Act. Just a day ago, the journalists staged protest against PECA across the country.