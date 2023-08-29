The Ministry of Power on Monday finalised recommendations on the issue of skyrocketing electricity bills, causing a widespread outcry in the entire nation. The proposals will be presented to the federal cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Power to address the matter, during which officials discussed the performance of all power companies and proposed solutions to address the issue of inflated bills, said a statement issued by the ministry.

It said that the ultimate decision rests with the federal cabinet, as only the cabinet has the authority to endorse these proposals and make a final decision. A day earlier, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave the authorities 48 hours to think of short- and long-term solutions regarding electricity theft, distribution and bills to alleviate the burden on the public.

Amidst nationwide protests and fervent outcry over soaring electricity costs in the midst of runaway inflation, Kakar’s rallying cry for action arrived in the midst of broader political, economic and constitutional uncertainties.

The general public and trade associations have initiated large-scale protests nationwide against massive electricity bills and heavy taxes, with demonstrations being held in different cities pushing the government to finally take notice.

The business community in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra, including Balakot, rejected the hike in electricity bills and held a shutter-down strike on the trade association Anjuman-e-Tajran’s call. They also held a rally against an increase in taxes and inflation in electricity bills.