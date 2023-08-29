Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated that just as the country was saved from the risk of default within 16 months, similarly, her party under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would also alleviate the public’s burden from inflation and skyrocketing electricity bills.

The statement came amid nationwide protests and fervent outcry over soaring electricity costs in the midst of runaway inflation. The escalating situation prompted the government to call a meeting to discuss relief measures for the inflation-hit masses.

“We saved Pakistan from default within 16 months, and now we will shield the people from inflation. It’s distressing that the public has to face challenges like inflation and increased electricity charges,” she said during a meeting with leaders and officials of the party’s Punjab Women Youth Wing. She asserted that Nawaz Sharif had previously rescued the people from inflation, terrorism, and power outages and added that he would again save the masses from inflation and rising electricity bills.

“If the process of development had not been halted, there would not have been any tears in the eyes of the common man today. The issues of today have emanated from the four-year era of project Imran,” she added.