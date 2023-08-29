The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday said it would wrap up the delimitation of national and provincial assembly constituencies “as soon as possible” and ensure that polls were immediately held after the exercise.

The assurance was held out to delegations of the Jamaat-i-Islami and the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement Pakistan, who had consultative meetings with the ECP on the roadmap to polls.

The meetings with JI and MQM were presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. In a press release issued later in the evening, the ECP said the JI delegation, headed by Ameerul Azeem, was of the opinion that the consultation process should have commenced at an earlier stage. Azeem emphasized that the dissolution of both the national and provincial assemblies should have been avoided.

Additionally, the JI delegation proposed the implementation of a spending limit for political parties in relation to their expenses during electoral campaigns.