PM Shehbaz bans use of high octane fuel in government vehicles

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed an immediate ban on the use of high-octane fuel in all government vehicles.

As part of an ongoing austerity drive amid Middle East tensions, the ban will apply to federal ministries, divisions, departments, authorities, and sister organisations.

The PM made it clear that government funds should not be spent on high-octane fuel, and strict action will be taken against any violation. In cases where its use is unavoidable, officials must cover the cost personally.

After approval from the PM, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel by Rs200 per litre, raising it from Rs105.35 to Rs305.37 per litre.

This has pushed the retail price of high-octane fuel to Rs534 per litre. However, the levy on petrol and high-speed diesel remains unchanged.