Xi Jinping reaffirms ‘All-Weather’ Ties with Pakistan on 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan Day, reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to further elevating the already close China–Pakistan partnership into a deeper, future-oriented strategic bond.

Xi’s message shows Beijing’s readiness to work hand in hand with Pakistan to build an even closer “Sino–Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” signaling continued alignment between the two nations at a time of major global and regional developments. He highlighted that this year marks both the launch of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries—milestones he described as reinforcing the historical depth and strategic importance of their ties.

Reiterating confidence in Pakistan’s trajectory, Xi praised Islamabad for firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national dignity while navigating complex challenges. He noted that Pakistan has continued to push forward national development and contribute meaningfully to regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Xi also expressed that China, as a close friend, takes genuine satisfaction in Pakistan’s development achievements.

Adding further momentum to the diplomatic exchange, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also extended his congratulations to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Wang underscored Pakistan’s resilience in overcoming economic and social challenges, pointing out its growing influence and engagement in regional and international affairs.

Wang conveyed China’s strong intention to work closely with Pakistan to implement the key consensus reached by the leadership of both countries, with a clear focus on deepening the “all-weather” strategic cooperative partnership that has long defined bilateral relations.

In another significant gesture reinforcing the continuity of high-level engagement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, further underscoring the coordinated diplomatic outreach from China’s top leadership on Pakistan Day.

Together, these messages reflect a unified and powerful reaffirmation from Beijing of its enduring partnership with Islamabad, one that continues to expand across political, economic, and strategic dimensions amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.