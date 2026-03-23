Trump stops Iran Strikes temporarily as talks underway but tensions remain high

WASHINGTON — Tensions between US and Iran have taken a sudden turn as planned strikes are temporarily paused while negotiations move forward. As these ongoing talks offer glimmer of hope, the situation remains fragile, with ongoing warnings, market reactions, and global concern suggesting that the crisis is far from resolved

US President Donald Trump announced what he called “constructive, positive, and productive” negotiations with Iran, alongside an immediate temporary halt to planned U.S. military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump revealed that high-level talks between Washington and Tehran over the past two days had been “highly encouraging,” with discussions centered on de-escalation and pursuit of what he described as a “complete and comprehensive solution” to mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Citing progress in tone of the negotiations, he said he ordered the Department of War to stopn attacks targeting Iran’s power plants, oil facilities, and other related military operations for a limited period.

The announcement comes at a volatile moment, as fears of a wider regional war intensify amid increasingly aggressive rhetoric from both sides. Iran has issued a stark warning that any strikes on its coastal regions or island territories would trigger immediate retaliation. Among its most serious threats is the potential deployment of naval mines across the Gulf — a move that could effectively choke off vital global shipping lanes.

According to Iranian state media, Tehran is prepared to deploy a range of sea mines, including floating variants that can be launched directly from coastal positions. Military analysts warn that such a strategy could severely disrupt maritime traffic through key waterways, particularly those critical to global energy supplies.

At the same time, reports from international media suggest that the United States is weighing more assertive strategic options to increase pressure on Iran. These include the possible seizure or blockade of Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub. Such a move, according to the reports, would aim to force Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz,

The escalating confrontation has already begun to ripple through global financial markets. Investors reacted with alarm as major Asian indices tumbled sharply. Japan’s Nikkei dropped by 3.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi plunged by 6.5%, reflecting widespread concern over potential conflict and supply disruptions. Meanwhile, oil prices surged, with Brent crude rising more than 1% to $113.40 per barrel amid fears of instability in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.