PM criticises world community silence on Israeli genocide in Gaza

Pakistan is your second home, tells Palestinian students

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decried the international community’s silence on Israel’s genocide against Palestinians, saying that the world did not play effective role for the ceasefire in the region.

Addressing a ceremony held in honour of Palestinian students in Pakistan, the PM said: “Israel continues committing genocide against innocent Palestinians.”

Expressing his disappointment, the prime minister said the resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Court of Justice appeared ineffective against Israel. Moving on to the students, the premier said: “Pakistan is your home as much as it is mine.” He told the Palestinian students that it is your second home.

The prime minister said that cities after cities had been demolished, buildings razed to the ground and the international community had yet to act, and regretted, “Speeches, resolutions and commitments are still to see the light of the day. Whether these were UNSC resolutions or ICJA’ verdict at the Hague, nothing has helped in bringing ceasefire in Gaza where the world had not seen this kind of carnage in the contemporary history.”