No compromise as water is our lifeline, warns PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif said there would be no compromise on water as it is the lifeline of Pakistan, a clear message to India that has suspended the International Water Treaty (IWT) after leveling baseless allegations of involvement in Pahalgam incident.

The premier said Pakistan was ready for an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident which took place earlier this week in occupied Kashmir where unknown assailants killed over two dozen tourists.

He expressed it while addressing the passing out parade at the Kakul Academy on Saturday. He said that India made baseless accusations over the Pahalgam incident without any evidence. Pakistan is ready to cooperate in an impartial investigation of the Pahalgam incident, he said.

Regarding India’s water aggression, he said that water is our lifeline, and there can be no compromise on this matter. Pakistan will defend its security and sovereignty at all costs. Any adventurism will be met with a befitting response, just like in February 2019, he warned

“Any attempt to block Pakistan’s water will be countered with the full force of the nation,” the premier said.

He said that no harm will be allowed to come to the integrity of our beloved homeland, adding that any act against national dignity and interest will be strongly resisted.

Calling Kashmir Pakistan’s jugular vein, he said it is an internationally recognized disputed territory, adding that the international community yet appears to fail in resolving this issue. He stated that the Kashmiri people must be granted their right to self-determination.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “our armed forces are a symbol of discipline, unity, national interest, and commitment. Pakistan’s armed forces are renowned for their professional capabilities”.

He stated that Pakistan is fully aware of its responsibilities in establishing global peace and will continue to fulfill them in accordance with the UN Charter.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted that efforts are being made for economic stability, with a focus on increasing investment and fostering economic growth.

Talking about relations with Afghanistan, he said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar visited Kabul to give a message that Pakistan desired peaceful and stable relations with Afghanistan. However, the Afghan government must prevent its land from being used by the terrorists.