FO: Pakistani committed to peace but not to allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty

Says India in no position to make a unilateral decision to hold Indus Water Treaty in abeyance

Pakistan on Friday categorically stated that it ‘remains committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity and their inalienable rights.’

“Pakistan is a responsible country.

It remains committed to fulfill its obligations under international law and bilateral agreements.

However, it takes two to tango.

India should not create a situation where we are constrained to take extreme steps,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan uttered in answer to repeated questions in his weekly press briefing.

“We will take all it takes to defend our sovereignty, territorial integrity,” he was categorical.

To a question if India had come across any evidence linking Pakistan to Tuesday’s Pahalgam attack, Shafqat Ali Khan said: “It is lamentable that the Indian media is blaming Pakistan without verifiable evidence or credible investigation into the matter and creating a situation of war psychosis.”

“Their finger pointing is in line with the habit of making unfounded claims to substantiate their government’s position basically which is always the case.”

He questioned how it happened when India had almost 800,000 security forces deployed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who practically have a license to kill any Kashmiri.

About Indian decision to hold Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, the spokesperson said, “Indus water treaty is of critical importance for Pakistan’s water security and economy.

Naturally, we will take all appropriate steps to preserve its sanctity and smooth implementation.”

He added that in the absence of any relevant legal provisions in the treaty, India was in no position to make a unilateral decision to hold it in abeyance.

“The unlawful, unilateral, and irresponsible Indian announcement threatens the very foundations of the entire edifice of interstate cooperation and smooth implementation of the treaties.”

Shafqat Ali Khan said yesterday’s announcement by the National Security Committee should be seen in this context.

“We do not accept their position on treaty, adding that water system is absolutely vital and important for the survival of 240 million people of this country.

“Pakistan’s position on the said matter.

Any attempt to dramatically alter or stop the water would be considered as an act of war.”

Asked as to what retaliatory step Pakistan will take if India went shead with its threat, Khan said, “We will see it how it progresses, but all options are on the table for Pakistan.”

“It is our lifeline.

It is our right, sanctified by international law, customary law, bilateral treaties.

We will do everything to secure this right for our people.”

“Naturally, we will take all appropriate steps to preserve its sanctity and smooth implementation,” he added.

In the event of any aggression on part of India, the spokesperson said, “We will do everything to defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

To a question about the fate of prisoners in Indian custody, the spokesperson said the prisoners’ issue was of utmost importance.

“We hope and trust that India will live up to its international and human rights obligations to look after the prisoners, which are undergoing their sentences in the Indian prisons.”

Asked why did Pakistan exempted Sikh pilgrims from visa suspension, he clarified that the decision about the Sikh pilgrims was taken ‘because we wanted to facilitate those pilgrims who have come to Pakistan.’