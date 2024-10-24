Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today – 24 October 2024

SAR to PKR today – The Saudi Riyal is being bought for Rs73.55 while the selling rate stands at Rs74.1 on Thursday in open market, according to forex.pk.
The Saudi Riyal saw no change for fourth consecutive day against Pakistani rupee in the open market.
SAR to PKR Rate – 24 October 2024
|Date
|Latest Exchange Rate
|CHANGE
|October 24, 2024
|Rs. 73.55
|0
|October 23, 2024
|Rs. 73.55
The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.
How Much is 500 Saudi Riyal in Rupees Today?
As of October 24, the Riyal rate stands at Rs73.55 in open market. So, the 500 Saudi Riyal will be equal to Rs36,775 in Pakistani currency.
How Much is 1000 Saudi Riyal in Pak Rupees Today?
As of October 24, the Riyal rate is being traded at Rs73.55 in open market. So, the 1,000 Saudi Riyal will be equal to Rs73,550 in Pakistani currency.
What is the open market rate of SAR in Pakistan?
The rate of one SAR in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs73.55.
How to Convert Riyal in Pakistani Rupee?
People carrying Saudi currency Riyal with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the SAR into PKR.