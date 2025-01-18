AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Playwright Qamar wants Mahira Khan to fit role in his film but not ready to forgive her

Playwright Qamar Wants Mahira Khan To Fit Role In His Film But Not Ready To Forgive Her
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Popular Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wanted renowned actress Mahira Khan to fit the role in his film but he is not ready to forgive her.

The drama writer also said that he would also not speak to her.

The dispute between Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Mahira Khan started in 2020 when, during a talk show, Qamar used inappropriate language against social activist Marvi Sirmed. In response, Mahira Khan criticized Qamar in a tweet.

Over the years, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s disdain for Mahira Khan has been evident.

In an interview, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar even called it a sin to cast Mahira in his drama. However, in 2024, he revealed that Mahira had been cast in the film he had written.

According to the media reports, Mahira Khan would appear alongside Humayun Saeed and other actors in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s film, “Mirza Jatt”.

Talking about his film and Mahira Khan’s casting, Playwright Qamar said, “I want Mahira to fit the role in my film, but there is no forgiveness for her, nor will I ever speak to her,”.

When asked about the issue, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar further said, “My issue is that women should be where they belong to,”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Sania Mirza tying the knot with Dubai billionaire Adel Sajan after split with Shoaib Malik?

  • Lifestyle

CCTV footage captures attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home; See Video

  • Lifestyle

Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at Mumbai residence

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

More trouble for Rajab Butt for ‘insulting religious sentiments in YouTube content’

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer