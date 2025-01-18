Playwright Qamar wants Mahira Khan to fit role in his film but not ready to forgive her

LAHORE – Popular Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wanted renowned actress Mahira Khan to fit the role in his film but he is not ready to forgive her.

The drama writer also said that he would also not speak to her.

The dispute between Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Mahira Khan started in 2020 when, during a talk show, Qamar used inappropriate language against social activist Marvi Sirmed. In response, Mahira Khan criticized Qamar in a tweet.

Over the years, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s disdain for Mahira Khan has been evident.

In an interview, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar even called it a sin to cast Mahira in his drama. However, in 2024, he revealed that Mahira had been cast in the film he had written.

According to the media reports, Mahira Khan would appear alongside Humayun Saeed and other actors in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s film, “Mirza Jatt”.

Talking about his film and Mahira Khan’s casting, Playwright Qamar said, “I want Mahira to fit the role in my film, but there is no forgiveness for her, nor will I ever speak to her,”.

When asked about the issue, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar further said, “My issue is that women should be where they belong to,”.