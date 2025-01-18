Pakistan passport renewal fee in UK Pound January 2025 update

LONDON – Pakistani citizens s residing in the United Kingdom can visit the High Commission for Pakistan, London and its consulates in Bradford, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow for renewal of their passports.

The passport office at the high commission and consulate office operates on the principal of live data capturing so applicants’ presence (with required documents) is compulsory to process the application.

Applicants’ data entry, photo, signature and thumb impression capturing are done by trained machine readable passport staff using latest technology.

High Commissions and consulates will not be able to service the walk-in applicants for the MRP services. You can book an appointment by clicking here.

Pakistani Passport Renewal Fee in UK

Normal Processing of 36 Pages

Application Type Fee* for MRP Valid for 5 Yrs. Fee* for MRP Valid for 10 Yrs. New MRP / Renewal of MRP £30 £45

Urgent Processing

Application Type Fee* for MRP Valid for 5 Yrs. Fee* for MRP Valid for 10 Yrs. New MRP / Renewal of MRP £50 £75

Processing of 72 Pages

Application Type Fee* for MRP Valid for 5 Yrs. Fee* for MRP Valid for 10 Yrs. Delivery Time Ordinary Passport (Normal) £55 £82 Ordinary Passport (Urgent) £90 £135

Processing of 100 Pages