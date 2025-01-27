Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar reveals marriage to Faisal Qureshi’s former wife

LAHORE – Famous playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar recently made a revelation on a podcast that has stirred a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry.

For the first time, he openly discussed his marriage to actor Faisal Qureshi’s ex-wife.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar disclosed his marriage to Faisal Qureshi’s former wife during an appearance on the podcast.

In a recent Podcast, Playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar faced an intriguing question regarding his popular drama Meri Pas Tum Ho that “In the drama, a woman leaves her husband for another man, but one of the actors (Faisal Qureshi) from your drama had his wife leave him and marry you. Was your drama inspired by your own life story?”.

Qamar revealed a major secret. He clarified that Meri Pas Tum Ho was not at all influenced by his personal life, but when the drama was airing, the people had indeed made such comments.

He called Faisal Qureshi a close friend and mentioned that it was he who had introduced Faisal to the entertainment industry. Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar praised Faisal Qureshi’s acting, and called him an excellent actor who had impressed him during the audition.

However, after this, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar revealed what everyone had been waiting for. He admitted that he had married Faisal Qureshi’s ex-wife but emphasized that he was not the reason for Faisal’s divorce.

The drama writer said that the divorce between Faisal Qureshi and his first wife was bound to happen, and he had tried his best to mediate and explain the situation to Faisal and his mother.

He also mentioned that at the time, he had met Faisal’s ex-wife only twice and would address her as “Beta”. However, when asked why he eventually married her, he said he couldn’t explain the reason at that moment but would talk about it openly in the future.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s revelations sparked a new debate on social media as the fans are quite interested to know more about it.