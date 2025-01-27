CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s KP presidency on Bushra Bibi’s complaints: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson and Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s loyalty did not work, and he was removed from the PTI’s provincial presidency due to Bushra Bibi’s complaints.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan, by removing Ali Amin Gandapur from the provincial presidency, rewarded him for weakening the federal units.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further stated that loyalty is not in Imran Khan’s nature. Imran Khan uses every friend, worker, and colleague for his personal interests and then throws them away like tissue paper. He uses people for conspiracies against the country and leaves them helpless.

By removing Ali Amin from the party’s provincial presidency, Imran Khan repeated his tradition of stabbing those loyal to him in the back, she said, adding that Ali Amin’s loyalty didn’t help, and he was removed from his position due to Bushra’s complaints.

The Punjab senior minister said that the more sacrifice someone made for Imran Khan, the more he showed ingratitude towards them. Akbar Babar, Justice Wajih, Naeemul Haq, Jahangir Tareen, and Abdul Aleem Khan are a few examples of Imran Khan’s ingratitude.

Ali Amin Gandapur participated enthusiastically in every disruptive campaign from May 9 to November 26 for Imran Khan, and in return, he was removed from the position of provincial president. He used the youth on May 9 and November 26 and then left them alone to rot in jails.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the nature of a person who has spent his whole life using others for his political goals and personal interests did not change.

“Today, no old friend, official or fellow worker stands by him. Those with wisdom should understand the nature of this person and not become part of any future conspiracy against the country. Before becoming part of any conspiracy or personal agenda, think about what Ali Amin Gandapur is thinking today, but it is too late now,” she added.