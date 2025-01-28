PECA Amendment Bill 2025 Explained: How Pakistan’s ‘Draconian Bill’ muzzling social media?

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) sailed through both houses of parliament as the coalition government took control over digital space, APPRENTLY restricting online freedom of expression.

PECA amendment 2025 introduces stern penalties for spreading false information and expands powers to block content, raising concerns about vague criteria and human rights violations, prompting journalists to protest nationwide.

PECA Amendment Bill 2025

The Act titled Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 introduced new terms, such as aspersion which refers to spreading false information denting a person’s repute.

Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority

Under this legislation, a new authority shall be established to oversee the regulation and protection of social media platforms, promoting online safety and compliance with the Act. The Authority will have powers to register and regulate social media platforms, promote public awareness, and ensure the removal of unlawful content.

The authority can enforce compliance, grant licenses, regulate content, and impose fines while it can also block social media platforms that fail to comply with the Act.

Complaints and Remedial Mechanisms

Individuals can file complaints about fake or harmful information to the Authority, which must respond within 24 hours.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA)

The amendment mandates establishment of National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for inquiries and investigations into cyber crimes. The agency will have attributes same to those of police officers.

Penalty on Misinformation

Heavy penalties, including imprisonment for up to three years or fines of up to Rs20 lac, are set for the intentional dissemination of false information that creates panic.

Social Media Protection Tribunal

The federal government can establish one or more tribunals to decide cases under the Act, with a requirement that decisions be made within 90 days.

Regulatory Framework and Guidelines

The Authority is empowered to issue guidelines and regulations for the smooth operation and compliance of social media platforms. The Act provides protection for officials operating under its mandate, shielding them from lawsuits for actions taken in good faith.

Collab with International Bodies

The Authority will coordinate with international entities for capacity building and training related to online safety.