Social media apps increase privacy risks: Steps for data protection

ISLAMABAD – On Data Privacy Day, Kaspersky has highlighted often-overlooked privacy trade-offs involved with using popular, everyday apps.

These include social media apps, but also others such as e-commerce apps, fitness and health tracking apps.

While these apps offer convenience, they also collect and share vast amounts of personal data, exposing users to invasive profiling and potential security risks.

In 2024 alone, Kaspersky detected over 49 billion instances of web trackers collecting user behavior data globally.

With the rise of AI-driven data tracking and predictive analytics, the privacy risks associated with these apps are more significant than ever.

Many of the apps we use daily, often without a second thought, are quietly harvesting sensitive information. Some of the most concerning categories include social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Threads, which are constantly collecting data on a user’s location, browsing habits and even voice data.

Social video or photo apps such as these may be using AI to access camera rolls to analyze images and embedded metadata, potentially revealing your geographical location.

Shopping apps are also used to collect data related to purchase history, location, and even offline presence near physical stores. In a similar way to social media apps, retailers can track our movements both online and offline, creating a detailed profile of customer habits and behavior.

Health and fitness apps further contribute to creating a vivid picture of a user, collecting some of our most intimate personal data, including health metrics, and daily routines which can all be shared with third parties.

“While technology has become an integral part of our lives, it’s easy for users to be swept away by shiny new apps and gadgets without considering the potential privacy trade-offs,” comments Anna Larkina, security and privacy expert at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky shares five steps to commemorate Data Privacy Day, starting with always disabling unnecessary app permissions to limit exposure of your personal data. Kaspersky also recommend employing a VPN to mask your IP address and change your virtual location, while also using anonymized payment methods and privacy-focused browsers for sensitive transactions.

Enabling “Do Not Track” settings on your device and within individual apps adds another layer of privacy protection. Using a security solution with “Do Not Track” functionality can further reduce tracking, and it’s essential to avoid public Wi-Fi networks, as these can expose your data. Lastly, conducting a deep privacy audit of your apps and uninstalling those you no longer use can help maintain better control over your data.

By taking proactive steps to protect your privacy, you can enjoy the benefits of technology without compromising your personal information.