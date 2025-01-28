AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Senate body approves PECA amendment bill

Ijaz Kakakhel
Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Monday approved the “controversial” PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) amendment bill despite opposition from JUI-F and journalistic organizations.

The bill was passed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, held at parliament house while Senator Faisal Saleem was on chair.

The meeting saw heated debates, with media bodies raising concerns over the bill’s potential to curtail press freedom. The committee chairman questioned the failure of media organizations to submit written recommendations, urging them to do so for a more comprehensive review.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, addressing the committee, remarked that “In this country, one does not need a law to arrest someone.” He referred to his own experience, where he had been arrested under the rent law.

Senator Kamran Murtaza also raised objections, arguing that the bill was rushed through without proper consultation or consideration of its potential flaws.

Despite the protests, the Interior Ministry Secretary defended the bill, asserting that it was meant to safeguard the public from harmful online content. The committee, however, pushed forward with its approval, stating that the bill, passed by the National Assembly, would proceed for further legislative processes. During the proceedings, media associations, including the Anchors Association, voiced their concerns, highlighting the lack of time to submit their suggestions for amendments.

Journalists pointed out several ambiguities in the bill, especially regarding the definition of “fake news,” which they described as vague and open to misuse.

News desk

