Clinix, Unique School, Ghani Shinwari among 105 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 105 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 34 buildings in Subzazar Housing Scheme, 30 in New Muslim Town, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, and 11 in Faisal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

LDA teams also sealed 30 buildings on Johar town’s Khayaban-e-Firdousi after demolishing illegal sheds and signboards.

The sealed premises include Unique School, Clinix Pharmacy, Ghani Shinwari Dumba Karahi, Gana Khana, private clinic, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-VI Ali Nusrat supervised the operations in their respective jurisdictions, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Punjab capital.