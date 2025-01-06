PBF appoints Mahesar as GS Hyderabad region

Pakistan Business Forum has appointed renowned builder and developer, Majid Hussain Mahesar, as the new General Secretary for its Hyderabad region. The official notification regarding his appointment was issued after receiving approval from the relevant authority. His appointment is being hailed as a crucial step for strengthening the business community in the region. Political, social, and business leaders, as well as civil society representatives, have extended their congratulations and best wishes to Mahesar, acknowledging that his appointment marks a significant development in the region.

They emphasized that this move could promote business growth in Hyderabad, reinforcing the area’s commercial prospects and fostering improved cooperation between the business community, government, and social organizations. This, they believe, will contribute positively to the region’s economic growth and prosperity. Mahesar expressed his gratitude to all the leaders and committed to using the platform of the Pakistan Business Forum to further promote business in Hyderabad. He stressed that their goal is to utilize the resources and network of the Forum to enhance the business environment in the city, encouraging economic development and creating more opportunities for the local business community. It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Business Forum is a prominent organization that represents the business community in Pakistan. The Forum plays an essential role in promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Pakistani businesses at both local and international levels. Additionally, the Forum provides a platform for industry leaders and entrepreneurs to collaborate and tackle business challenges, with a focus on promoting business growth, trade, and investment in Pakistan.