GDA’s awareness march to begin Jan 11

General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Functional Sindh and GDA Information Secretary, Sardar Abdul Rahim, announced an awareness march under the banner of the “Save River Indus Movement” to intensify protests against proposed amendments to the IRSA Act, plans for six new canals on the Indus River, and the rising issues of lawlessness, unemployment, and inflation in Sindh. Sardar Abdul Rahim shared that the march will kick off from Hyderabad on January 11 at noon and proceed through Tando Jam, Tando Allahyar, and Mirpurkhas.

Leaders of GDA and the “Save River Indus Movement” will address public gatherings along the route. Sardar Abdul Rahim reiterated GDA’s commitment to resolving Sindh’s pressing issues. He emphasized that the struggle would continue until the challenges, including amendments to the IRSA Act, canal construction, and increasing lawlessness, are addressed.

The GDA leader accused the Sindh government of failing to protect its citizens from street criminals and bandits, claiming that it has left the public at the mercy of lawbreakers. He declared, “The conscious people of Sindh will never allow Zardari League’s anti-Sindh plans to succeed.” Sardar Abdul Rahim urged members of the Functional League and GDA to actively participate in the awareness march, highlighting that collective action is vital to safeguarding Sindh’s future and addressing public grievances.