Sharjeel addresses plot provision issue for journalists

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the immediate resolution of the issue concerning the provision of plots to journalists in Karachi. This decision follows a meeting with a delegation from the Karachi Press Club, led by its newly elected President Fazil Jamili. The delegation included Governing Body members Hafeez Baloch, Hammad Hussain, and Mona Siddiqui.

During the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the newly elected members of the Karachi Press Club’s governing body and expressed his best wishes for their success. The Press Club delegation informed the minister about the various challenges faced by journalists and the club itself. In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon issued instructions to address these issues without delay.

Memon emphasized the longstanding cooperation between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, the Sindh government, and the Karachi Press Club, acknowledging the invaluable role the Press Club plays in promoting freedom of expression and democratic values. He reiterated that the PPP government has always been a staunch supporter of journalists and their rights, underscoring the party’s continuous efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in every era.

The Senior Minister expressed a strong commitment to completing the pending work left by the previous Press Club body, in collaboration with the current members. Specifically, he emphasized the need to expedite the provision of plots to journalists, providing much-needed relief to them.

He assured the delegation that he fully understands the difficulties faced by print and electronic media houses, and that the Sindh government has consistently worked to offer relief during challenging periods.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also conveyed the Sindh government’s readiness to offer all necessary cooperation to help upgrade the Karachi Press Club and support its progressive initiatives.

Additionally, Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili briefed Memon about the upcoming proposed International Media Conference. Memon assured the delegation that the Sindh government would offer full support for the event. The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, Director Advertisement Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro, and Sarang Latif Chandio.