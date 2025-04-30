Tensions demand restraint

THE current climate of hostility, fuelled by aggressive posturing, troop mobilizations and an unrelenting media frenzy in India, makes the possibility of conflict dangerously real.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s remarks, warning of potential conflict, are not rooted in exaggeration but in a sobering assessment of the regional temperature.

India’s conduct following the Pahalgam incident has been excessively jingoistic.

Rather than accepting Pakistan’s open offer for a transparent and independent investigation to uncover the truth, New Delhi has chosen to ignore diplomatic overtures in favour of saber-rattling.

The Indian media, meanwhile, has gone into overdrive, creating an atmosphere of war hysteria that risks pushing both countries to the brink.

We have no doubt in the strength and professionalism of our defence forces.

They have, time and again, demonstrated their capacity and resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation.

If war is imposed on us, the response will be swift, decisive and one that will deliver a bloody nose to the aggressor.

Yet, it is crucial to emphasize that while Pakistan stands ready, it does not seek conflict.

A military clash between India and Pakistan would not only destabilize South Asia but also pose a serious threat to global peace.

This is precisely why international voices—including China, Turkiye and the United Nations—are calling for calm, dialogue and de-escalation.

Their concerns are valid and must be heeded before a point of no return is reached.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed maturity by extending an olive branch through his offer for a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

But India’s refusal to engage constructively suggests a calculated political strategy, perhaps driven by domestic electoral considerations and ultra-nationalist rhetoric.

It is time for the BJP Government and Indian media to step back from the edge.

Jingoism may rally support at home but it does so at the cost of peace and regional stability.

A moment of miscalculation could lead to irreversible consequences.

Let sanity prevail.

Dialogue, not war, is the only way forward.