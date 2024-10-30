Passports of ‘PTI activists’ to be blocked after heckling of ex-CJP Faiz Isa in London

ISLAMABAD – Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chanted disrespected slogans against former chief justice Qazi Faiz Isa at Middle Temple, and the Pakistani government was quick to respond.

Days after leaving Pakistan, Faez Isa visited UK to attend Middle Temple and outside the venue, PTI supporters and leaders gathered to v0ice concerns against the former top judge.

Amid widespread condemnation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that ID cards and passports of those responsible will be blocked. He also condemned the incident, saying NADRA will identify the ‘attackers.’

Minister referred such violence as unacceptable, saying immediate actions will be taken to revoke the attackers’ citizenship. He also noted that FIR will be registered in Pakistan, with legal proceedings to follow against the assailants.

Former CJP Isa picked as a bencher at Middle Temple, the oldest legal institution in UK, during a ceremony held on October 29.