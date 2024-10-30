Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Extends Olive Branch To India In Fight Against Toxic Smog

ISLAMABAD – Smog continues to engulf east regions of Pakistan, mostly Lahore as air quality worsens, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to extend olive branch to India to fight the menace together.

CM Maryam expressed desire to collaborate with New Delhi to resolve the critical issue of smog at Diwali festival. She pushed for diplomatic initiatives, calling for cooperation both Punjab regions to develop effective solutions.

CM mentioned writing to Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, calling for quick actions to tackle the problem. She advanced PML-N’s previous call for “climate diplomacy” with neighboring country.

In a similar development, Lahore High Court issued an order in response to new petition aimed at addressing smog. The court also requested responses from Environment Department and other relevant parties.

As initiatives to tackle the smog crisis unfold, the potential collaboration between Punjab and India could be vital in addressing this urgent environmental challenge.