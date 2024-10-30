AGL37.03▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122.22▼ -3.2 (-0.03%)BOP5.53▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)DCL8.19▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML40.37▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)DGKC85.7▼ -2.11 (-0.02%)FCCL32.71▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)FFBL66.29▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FFL10.16▼ -0.43 (-0.04%)HUBC103.29▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.56 (0.04%)KEL4.26▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM7.15▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)MLCF38.24▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP64.64▼ -4.68 (-0.07%)OGDC173.91▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)PAEL24.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL5.78▲ 0.11 (0.02%)PPL143▲ 3.73 (0.03%)PRL22.92▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)PTC15.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL65.33▼ -3.93 (-0.06%)TELE6.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.98▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP7.3▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TREET14.23▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG49.29▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)UNITY26.48▼ -1.19 (-0.04%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Concordia College, The Educators, Green Pharmacy among 65 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 65 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.
LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 15 businesses in Gulberg, 35 in Wapda Town, and 15 in Harbanspura and on Canal Bank Road.
The sealed premises include Concordia College, The Educators, Green Pharmacy, Pizza.pk, Nawab Palace, Madina Marquee, private bank, gym, academy, hostel, private clinic, tyre shop, furnishers, bakeries, food outlets, grocery stores, and other businesses.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.
According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws, land-grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.

Servaid Pharmacy, Leopards Courier among 236 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

