Pakistan’s top civil, military leadership honors Major Hamza Shaheed at funeral in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani nation stands united as Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff attended funeral of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed in garrison city on Thursday.

The funeral of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed, who was martyred while defending the nation in Mir Ali, was held at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi. The ceremony was attended by a high-profile delegation, including Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister, Information Minister, and senior military officials.

A large number of serving and retired military officers, soldiers, and family members of the fallen hero also paid their respects.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs, reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism. He emphasized that these sacrifices strengthen the nation’s resolve to ensure a peaceful and secure future. The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies in their fight against terrorism.

After the funeral, Major Hamza Israr’s body was transported to his hometown for burial with full military honors.